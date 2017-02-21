Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.21.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Former DNC Chairman Howard Dean, who briefly considered a comeback this year, is officially neutral in the current DNC race, but the Vermonter told MSNBC yesterday he “kinda” wants to see South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg get the gig.
* Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, conceded yesterday that the president’s claims about voter fraud in New Hampshire simply aren’t supported by the evidence.
* Rep. Cheri Bustos’ (D-Ill.) name has been floated as a possible gubernatorial candidate in Illinois next year, but the congresswoman announced yesterday that she’s ruling out a statewide bid.
* Republican dominance over federal offices has been very good for RNC fundraising: the party announced yesterday it raised $19.8 million in January, its best post-election January ever.
* Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general whom Donald Trump fired after she gave the White House good advice, is now being discussed as a possible Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Georgia – and to date, Yates hasn’t done anything to discourage the chatter.
* Kansas Democrats believe they may have a shot in next year’s gubernatorial race, especially in light of Gov. Sam Brownback’s (R) many failures, and with that in mind, former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer (D) launched his campaign yesterday.
* Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) is up for re-election in Missouri next year, and in an interview late last week, the senator conceded she’s concerned about a primary challenger from the left.
* Suspended Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore (R) is eyeing another run at statewide office next year, but he hasn’t yet decided between running for governor or running against Sen. Luther Strange in a GOP primary.
* A young man named Louis Marinelli is apparently helping spearhead a campaign to have California declare its independence from the United States and become its own country. The fact that Marinelli lives in Russia, however, is raising a few eyebrows.
