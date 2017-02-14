Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.14.17
—Updated
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* On the heels of Donald Trump cancelling an event in Milwaukee, the president has now scrapped a scheduled appearance in eastern Ohio, which had been set for Thursday. In both cases, the White House did not explain the reason for the cancellations.
* Omarosa Manigault, a former reality-show personality who helped Trump’s campaign and now works in the White House, reportedly had a heated confrontation last week with reporter April Ryan just steps from the Oval Office. According to a Washington Post report, Ryan said Manigault “made verbal threats, including the assertion that Ryan was among several journalists on whom Trump officials had collected ‘dossiers’ of negative information.”
* In Massachusetts, former gubernatorial candidate Evan Falchuk spent nearly five years building up the United Independent Party. Last week, he changed course and became a Democrat. “Politics has changed. It’s really time to take sides,” Falchuk told the Boston Globe. “We don’t have the luxury of spending decades to build a new political party.”
* The president claimed the other day that billionaire Mark Cuban backed his candidacy “big-time,” but Trump added he “wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls.” Cuban was a prominent Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 campaign.
* With two weeks remaining until Democrats choose their new party chair, none of the candidates have secured the support “of anywhere close to a majority of the 447 committee members who will decide the race.”
* How much have Sean Spicer and his White House team changed press briefings? Spectacularly wrong right-wing blogs, known for spreading ridiculous hoaxes, are starting to get credentials.
* Officials with Organizing for Action, which grew out of President Obama’s campaign, told NBC News the group is “ramping back up for the Trump era with a focus on defending the Affordable Care Act and training grassroots organizers.”
* And FiveThirtyEight has a handy new feature, showing how every member of Congress has voted relative to the position of Trump’s White House.
