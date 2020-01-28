Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.28.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following weeks of speculation, Rep. Doug Collins (R) appears poised to launch a U.S. Senate campaign that will pit him against appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). Collins, a fierce White House ally, was Donald Trump’s original choice for the seat, though Gov. Brian Kemp (R) chose Loeffler.

* Trump will be in New Jersey today, campaigning in support of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who became a Republican, after promising not to, the week of the president’s impeachment.

* Incidentally, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the other day on a voicemail message the New Jersey congressman left for a constituent on Nov. 30, in which Van Drew said of Trump, “I haven’t voted for him, I didn’t support him, I will not vote for him.” Three weeks later, Van Drew sat in the Oval Office and pledged his “undying support” for the Republican president.

* One of Van Drew’s top GOP rivals, David Richter, announced this week that he’ll run in New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district instead of its 2nd, making things a little easier for the incumbent.

* In California, a new U.C. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted for the Los Angeles Times, found Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic primary pack with 26%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 20%, and Joe Biden at 15%. No other candidate reached double digits in the poll.

* Sanders is also ahead in Utah – another Super Tuesday state – according to a Salt Lake Tribune/Suffolk poll, which found the Vermont senator with 27% support. Warren is second in Utah with 14%, followed by Joe Biden at 12%, and Michael Bloomberg at 10%.

* Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) yesterday signed an executive order “creating a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the legislature to consider.” The Republican-led legislature doesn’t believe the governor has the authority to take such a step.

* Michael Bloomberg picked up another congressional endorsement yesterday, receiving the support of Rep. Scott Peters (D-Mich.). The former New York City mayor has received five endorsements from sitting U.S. House members in just the last two weeks.