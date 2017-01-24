Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.24.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* It’s technically not a State of the Union address, but Donald Trump’s first presidential address to a joint session of Congress is now scheduled for Feb. 28.
* Kellyanne Conway, a senior member of Trump’s White House team, is blaming news organizations for threats she’s received. “Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection,” she complained last night.
* Speaking of Conway, the White House counselor said the other day she believes “it’s really time for [the new president] to put in his own security and intelligence community.” I’m not entirely sure what that means.
* Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez’s bid to become the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee got a bit of a boost yesterday when the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus announced its support for his candidacy.
* With increasing frequency, senior members of the president’s White House team speak about the future as if Trump’s re-election is already assured.
* During a meeting with business leaders yesterday, Trump claimed, “I’m a very big person when it comes to the environment. I have received awards on the environment.” Actually, he hasn’t.
* In Massachusetts, the latest WBUR poll found Gov. Charlie Baker (R) with even stronger statewide support than Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D).
* And it’s not just Trump’s presidency that’s struggling with the public: Gallup found poor ratings for his inaugural address, too.
