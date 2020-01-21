Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.21.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New Hampshire, which will hold its presidential primary three weeks from today, a new Suffolk/Boston Globe poll shows Bernie Sanders with the narrowest of leads of Joe Biden, 16% to 15%, followed closely by Pete Buttigieg at 12%, and Elizabeth Warren at 10%.

* Hillary Clinton has caused a considerable stir with new criticisms of Bernie Sanders as part of an upcoming Hulu documentary. Referring to the Vermont senator and his relationships on Capitol Hill, the former secretary of State said, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

* Amid questions about Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) role in the Ukraine scandal, the editorial board of the Sacramento Bee made the case yesterday that voters in his district “deserve better.”

* With the expectation that Donald Trump and his allies will spread “false accusations” about Joe Biden, the former vice president’s campaign yesterday released a memo to journalists, explaining to media professionals why they shouldn’t believe or help disseminate untrue information to the public.

* Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is the only Senate Republican running this year in a state Trump lost, and the endangered incumbent reportedly hasn’t held a town hall-meeting with his constituents in two years.

* And over the last few days, Michael Bloomberg has picked up endorsements from a couple of U.S. House Democrats – Florida’s Stephanie Murphy and California’s Harley Rouda – as well the support of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, who’s also agreed to serve as the New Yorker’s national political co-chair.