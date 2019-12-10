Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.10.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) announced this morning that he’ll retire at the end of this Congress, becoming the 23rd House Republican to give up his or her seat ahead of the 2020 elections. Yoho represents Florida’s 3rd congressional district, which is just south of Jacksonville, and which is expected to remain in GOP hands.

* Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is close to qualifying for next week’s Democratic presidential primary debate, but the congresswoman announced yesterday she won’t attend, even if she meets the necessary thresholds. Gabbard cited “a number of reasons” behind her decision, though she didn’t identify any of those reasons.

* Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania tonight for another campaign rally, this time in Hershey. He’ll be joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

* In the wake of criticisms from Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign announced yesterday that it will begin allowing press access to his fundraising events, and will also start disclosing the mayor’s fundraising bundlers.

* On a related note, McKinsey & Co., the private consulting firm Buttigieg worked for after getting his degree, agreed yesterday to identify the presidential candidate’s former clients.

* Bernie Sanders picked up an endorsement this morning from the Center for Popular Democracy Action, which Politico described as “an alliance of more than 40 left-wing organizations across the country,” with a reported 600,000 members.

* Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign doesn’t have many endorsements from prominent Democratic officials, though San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D), who was backing Sen. Kamala Harris, threw his support behind the New Yorker yesterday. Liccardo will also reportedly serve as the co-chair of Bloomberg’s national campaign.

* In Texas’ 13th district, retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, whose nomination to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary failed in embarrassing fashion, yesterday filed to run for Congress, hoping to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), who is retiring. Texas’ 13th is literally the reddest district in the United States, and a crowded GOP primary field is likely.

* And speaking of the Lone Star State, with the filing deadline approaching in Texas, Beto O’Rourke once again made clear yesterday that he really isn’t running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.