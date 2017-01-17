Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.17.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Confronted with four national polls showing him with awful approval and favorability ratings, Donald Trump insisted this morning that the surveys are “rigged.” Rigged by whom? And to what end? The president-elect, who loves odd conspiracy theories, didn’t say.
* Also this morning, Trump thought it’d be a good idea to keep his feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) going with a pair of tweets.
* The number of congressional Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration passed 40 overnight, and I believe reached 45 as of this minute.
* The New York Daily News published a piece on scalpers who bought Trump inauguration tickets, hoping to flip them for a profit, only to discover no one wants them.
* On a related note, among the entertainers who’ve pulled out of Trump-related inaugural festivities is a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, which had been scheduled to headline the Garden State Inaugural Gala.
* If you’re keeping track of the campaign to become the next DNC chair, the Washington Post had a good rundown of where the race stands. The election is scheduled for late February at a Democratic meeting in Atlanta.
* As funny as this may sound, Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel is considering a gubernatorial campaign in California next year. Trump, it’s worth noting for context, lost California by more than 30 points.
* And a group of Breitbart News alumni are starting their own group “designed to enforce Trump’s agenda.” For now, the entity is calling itself the “America First Project.”
* Confronted with four national polls showing him with awful approval and favorability ratings, Donald Trump insisted this morning that the surveys are “rigged.” Rigged by whom? And to what end? The president-elect, who loves odd conspiracy theories, didn’t say.
* Also this morning, Trump thought it’d be a good idea to keep his feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) going with a pair of tweets.
* The number of congressional Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration passed 40 overnight, and I believe reached 45 as of this minute.
* The New York Daily News published a piece on scalpers who bought Trump inauguration tickets, hoping to flip them for a profit, only to discover no one wants them.
* On a related note, among the entertainers who’ve pulled out of Trump-related inaugural festivities is a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, which had been scheduled to headline the Garden State Inaugural Gala.
* If you’re keeping track of the campaign to become the next DNC chair, the Washington Post had a good rundown of where the race stands. The election is scheduled for late February at a Democratic meeting in Atlanta.
* As funny as this may sound, Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel is considering a gubernatorial campaign in California next year. Trump, it’s worth noting for context, lost California by more than 30 points.
* And a group of Breitbart News alumni are starting their own group “designed to enforce Trump’s agenda.” For now, the entity is calling itself the “America First Project.”