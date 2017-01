Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.17.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* Confronted with four national polls showing him with awful approval and favorability ratings, Donald Trump insisted this morning that the surveys are “ rigged .” Rigged by whom? And to what end? The president-elect, who loves odd conspiracy theories, didn’t say.* Also this morning, Trump thought it’d be a good idea to keep his feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) going with a pair of tweets * The number of congressional Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration passed 40 overnight, and I believe reached 45 as of this minute.* The New York Daily News published a piece on scalpers who bought Trump inauguration tickets, hoping to flip them for a profit, only to discover no one wants them.* On a related note, among the entertainers who’ve pulled out of Trump-related inaugural festivities is a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, which had been scheduled to headline the Garden State Inaugural Gala.* If you’re keeping track of the campaign to become the next DNC chair, the Washington Post had a good rundown of where the race stands. The election is scheduled for late February at a Democratic meeting in Atlanta.* As funny as this may sound, Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel is considering a gubernatorial campaign in California next year. Trump, it’s worth noting for context, lost California by more than 30 points.* And a group of Breitbart News alumni are starting their own group “designed to enforce Trump’s agenda.” For now, the entity is calling itself the “America First Project.”