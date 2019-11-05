Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.5.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It’s Election Day in Kentucky and Mississippi, which are home to two gubernatorial races, as well as Virginia, which is holding closely watched state legislative races. Take a look at yesterday’s election preview for more along these lines.

* On a related note, Donald Trump hasn’t campaigned in Virginia, but he suggested this morning that voters in the commonwealth owe him because of the “massive amount” of money he’s spent on national defense.

* Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did yet another interview yesterday with a media outlet in Kansas, which sure does make it seem as if the former congressman is getting ready to run for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat next year, despite his repeated claims that he won’t.

* In Nevada, home to one of the four early presidential nominating contests, the latest poll from the Nevada Independent, released yesterday, found Joe Biden leading his party’s field with 29% support, followed by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who had 19% each. The only other candidate to top 5% was Pete Buttigieg, who was fourth with 7% support.

* A top aide to Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign in South Carolina resigned yesterday after allegedly stealing volunteer data compiled by Kamala Harris’ campaign.

* Julián Castro’s presidential campaign is reportedly letting go of its staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina, and it will instead focus its resources on Iowa and Nevada.

* Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) announced his retirement from Congress earlier this year, then said he was reconsidering his decision, only to announce yesterday that he really is giving up his U.S. House seat at the end of next year.

* Despite strange White House conspiracy theories about a California tech company called CrowdStrike, the National Republican Congressional Committee is reportedly “still relying on CrowdStrike to protect its sensitive data.”

* And at a campaign rally in his home state of Kentucky last night, Sen. Rand Paul (R), hoping to take a rhetorical shot at the Bidens, denounced those who get ahead because of “family connections.” Paul, a self-accredited ophthalmologist before launching a political career in 2010, benefited greatly from family connections: his father was a longtime congressman and presidential candidate.