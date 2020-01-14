Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.14.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Monmouth poll out of Iowa found Joe Biden leading the Democrats’ presidential field with 24% support, though the next three candidates are close behind. Bernie Sanders was second in the poll with 18%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 17%, and Elizabeth Warren at 15%. Amy Klobuchar was a competitive fifth with 8%.

* Biden also led his party’s field in the latest national Quinnipiac poll with 25%, followed by Sanders at 19%. Warren was third at 16%, followed by Buttigieg at 8%, and Michael Bloomberg at 6%.

* In Nevada, one of four early nominating contests, a new USA Today/Suffolk poll found Biden with the narrowest of leads over Sanders, 19% to 18%, followed by Warren at 11%. The same poll found Buttigieg and Tom Steyer at 8% each, thanks in part to Steyer’s extremely aggressive advertising campaign in the state.

* Cory Booker, the day after ending his presidential bid, appeared on CBS News this morning and said he wasn’t “taking anything off the table” with regards to a possible vice presidential nomination. The New Jersey senator added that he was on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 shortlist and had already been vetted.

* In a move likely to have 2020 reverberations, a Wisconsin judge yesterday again ordered the state’s election commission to begin removing more than 200,000 names from the state’s voter rolls, even as the appeals process moves forward.

* Biden has added two more congressional endorsements to his list of backers, picking up support from Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.). The latter had been a Booker supporter before the senator’s departure from the race.

* On a related note, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign picked up its first congressional supporter yesterday, when Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) threw his backing behind the former New York City mayor.

* And in the unlikely event you haven’t heard, it’s debate night in Iowa, where six top Democratic presidential contenders will meet for the final debate before the state’s caucuses, which are 20 days away.