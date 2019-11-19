Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.19.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In South Carolina, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Joe Biden with a comfortable advantage in state’s Democratic presidential primary, leading Elizabeth Warren, 33% to 13%. Bernie Sanders is third with 11%. Pete Buttigieg was fourth in the poll, though it found him with 0% support among African-American voters.

* Speaking of 2020 polling, Gallup’s latest report found, “Six in 10 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would prefer to see the party nominate the candidate with the best chance of beating President Trump, even if that person does not share their views on key issues.”

* Bernie Sanders’ campaign continues to impress on the fundraising front: the Vermont senator’s operation has reportedly now reached the 4-million-donors mark. No other contender for the Democratic nomination can make such a claim.

* NBC News reported on an analysis from the Foreign Policy Research Institute, which found that Russian propagandists are criticizing Biden, while taking a generally positive posture toward Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

* In Arizona, the Green Party’s voter-registration figures have dropped to a point that it is losing its status as a recognized party in the state. Recent history suggests this represents a setback for the Republican Party, which hopes to divide the left, especially in competitive states.

* Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s (D) presidential campaign has a new ad featuring “lock him up” chants targeted at Donald Trump during the World Series. The Democratic candidate vows in the spot to empower prosecutors to “follow the evidence” and pursue the Republican president.

* And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has scheduled a special election to fill former Rep. Katie Hill’s (D) vacancy in the 25th district. The first round of balloting will be on March 3, with a possible runoff on May 12. Hill has already endorsed Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D), but a crowded field is expected.