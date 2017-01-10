Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.10.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will testify this week against Sen. Jeff Sessions’ (R-Ala.) Attorney General nomination. It will be a historic first: no other sitting senator has ever testified against a Senate colleague during a confirmation hearing.
*Monica Crowley, Donald Trump’s pick for a top position on the White House National Security Council, has now been accused of plagiarizing several passages in her doctoral dissertation. It’s the third time Crowley has faced plagiarism allegations.
* Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won’t rule out the possibility of a presidential campaign in 2020. The longtime lawmaker will be 79 by the time the next Election Day rolls around.
* Virginia’s gubernatorial race got a little more crowded yesterday, with Denver Riggleman, the owner of a craft distillery, launching his Republican candidacy. As the Washington Post noted, Riggleman, who’s joining a four-person GOP primary, is running on a platform of bringing “blunt force trauma” to the political system.
* A variety of federal workers are required to work at the inauguration. Given that many of them are not Donald Trump fans, these workers are apparently not pleased about next week’s event.
* Democrats didn’t just win the presidential popular vote; according to a Daily Kos tally, Dems also won the U.S. Senate popular vote. The observation comes with some caveats, however, most notably the fact that plenty of red states, including Texas, didn’t have a Senate race this year, while California, the nation’s largest blue state, did.
* And in 2010, Trump condemned WikiLeaks, describing its work as “spying” and “espionage.” Apparently, he’s changed his mind.
