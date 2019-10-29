Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.29.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A panel of state judges in North Carolina yesterday ruled that the state cannot use its gerrymandered congressional map in the 2020 elections. As NBC News’ report noted, the panel stopped short of ordering the legislature to draw new maps but said disruptions could be avoided “should the General Assembly, on its own initiative, act immediately and with all due haste to enact new congressional districts.”

* With just 18 days remaining before Louisiana’s competitive gubernatorial race, a JMC Analytics and Polling survey found incumbent Gov. Jon Bel Edwards (D) narrowly leading Eddie Rispone (R), 48% to 46%.

* The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported yesterday that state officials in Georgia are planning another “purge” of the voter rolls: “About 330,000 voter registrations in Georgia could soon be canceled because registrants haven’t participated in elections for several years.”

* Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and a former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced yesterday that he’ll retire at the end of this Congress.

* In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has scheduled the special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D) vacancy. There will be a primary on Feb. 4, and a general election on April 28. This is a district that Hillary Clinton won by 53 points, so a competitive contest is not expected.

* Speaking of special elections, Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) resigned from Congress over the weekend, creating another House vacancy. Hill is the third member to resign this year, following the departures of Pennsylvania’s Tom Marino and Wisconsin’s Sean Duffy.

* Tom Steyer, a Democratic presidential candidate making his first bid for elected office, has already spent nearly $30 million in advertising. As NBC News noted yesterday, “Steyer’s spending over the airwaves is seven times greater than the second-biggest advertiser in the presidential race (President Trump’s re-election campaign) and 15 times greater than his nearest Democratic rival (Pete Buttigieg).”

* And to no one’s surprise, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) is moving closer to running for his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D). There are already five Republicans in the GOP field, and the filing deadline is a week from Friday. Donald Trump, by all accounts, is not on board with Sessions’ comeback bid, though it’s unclear how much that would matter.