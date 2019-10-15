Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.15.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll found Elizabeth Warren leading Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, 30% to 27%. Bernie Sanders is third with 11% – down six points since the last Quinnipiac survey – while Pete Buttigieg was fourth with 8%. Kamala Harris, who had 4% support in the poll, was the only other candidate above 2%.

* Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, yesterday described the U.S. House’s impeachment inquiry as being “a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president.” He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “attempting to overthrow our great Republic.” Parscale did not appear to be kidding.

* The New York Times published quite a report on the planned voter purge in Ohio’s Republican-led state government: “When Ohio released a list of people it planned to strike from its voting rolls, around 40,000 people shouldn’t have been on it. The state only found out because of volunteer sleuthing.” In all, Ohio intended to purge 235,000 Americans from the state voter rolls, and roughly one-in-five voters on the purge list weren’t supposed to be there.

* Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has now “clarified” his position on stripping the tax-exempt status of houses of worship that oppose marriage equality: “O’Rourke and his staff have since said that was not his intended position.”

* Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s (D) detractors tried to launch a recall campaign against her, but as of yesterday, they failed to collect the necessary number of signatures.

* In Louisiana over the weekend, voters handed Republicans significant state legislative gains, which will likely cause headaches for Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) if he wins a gubernatorial runoff next month.

* And in southern California, things got a little worse for Rep. Duncan Hunter Jr. (R) yesterday when the indicted congressman failed to receive an endorsement from the San Diego Republican Party.