Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.1.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After a couple of difficult months, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign needed some good news, and a $25.3 million fundraising haul in the third quarter definitely counts as good news for the senator. The total is up from the Vermonter’s $18 million tally from the second quarter.

* Pete Buttigieg also announced third-quarter fundraising totals, and it looks like the mayor raised more than $19.1 million between June and August. That’s down from $24.8 million in the second quarter, but it nevertheless leaves Buttigieg in a strong financial position for the next phase in the race.

* Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) also announced his third-quarter tally: more than $6 million. That’s his best quarter to date, and it’s enough to keep him in the race.

* Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) presidential campaign isn’t where she wants it to be, so the senator is “shaking up the top ranks” of her operation. The change includes moving two top aides from Harris’ Senate staff to her campaign staff.

* The latest Republican National Committee solicitation looks an awful lot like official census materials, which is the sort of misleading scheme partisans are supposed to avoid.

* To the disappointment of Democrats who expected him to lose badly, Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s controversial former campaign manager, conceded this morning that it’s “fair to say” he’s reconsidering plans to run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire next year.

* The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports today that new voters in Georgia “have registered in droves” since last year’s elections, and “many of the new voters are racial minorities or under age 30, both groups that are more likely to support Democrats than Republicans.”

* And former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) wrote a new op-ed, published yesterday, arguing that Trump’s actions “warrant impeachment,” and urging his Republican brethren to end their support for the scandal-plagued president’s re-election.