Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.10.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With polls showing a potentially competitive Senate race in Alabama, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones (D) has raised a decent amount of money, and his campaign yesterday launched its first television ad of the cycle. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate because our leaders have lost sight of what it means to serve,” Jones says in the spot. “Continuing to divide us won’t make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

* After less than a year at his post, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) is kicking off a U.S. Senate campaign against incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill (D) today. I’ll have more on this story a little later.

* After Donald Trump endorsed Ed Gillespie’s gubernatorial candidacy via twitter, the Virginia Republican didn’t exactly sound excited about receiving support from the unpopular president. “I wasn’t aware the president was going to tweet,” Gillespie told reporters, “but I’m obviously not surprised that the Republican president is supportive of the Republican nominee.”

* On a related note, Gillespie tweeted yesterday, “Always great being with the hardworking ladies of the James River Republican Women!” The tweet included a photograph of the GOP candidate standing alongside a group of men.

* Apparently Blackwater founder Erik Prince isn’t the only Republican eyeing a possible primary challenge to Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming next year. Foster Friess, a prominent GOP donor, told the Washington Post, “I sense a responsibility to prayerfully explore the possibility.”

* In the latest national poll from the Associated Press, Trump’s approval rating has dropped to just 32%. The same survey found the president with 67% support among Republican voters, which is down from 80% in March.

* And TPM reports that in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election, Roy Moore’s (R) top supporter, Michael Anthony Peroutka, is “a hardline Confederate sympathizer with longtime ties to a secessionist group.”