Trump’s ‘tapes’ have suddenly become even more important





But not surprisingly, congressional Democrats weren't pleased to learn that Donald Trump reportedly shared highly sensitive secrets with Russian officials for no good reason. For an American president to casually undermine national security and cause an international incident tends to make the president's detractors uncomfortable. But one statement jumped out at me as especially interesting.

House Democrats Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and John Conyers, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, released a joint statement arguing that “Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives need a briefing from the national security adviser and the directors of our nation’s intelligence agencies to get to the bottom of these allegations.”



The congressmen added that if audio recordings exist of the meeting, “Congress needs to obtain them immediately.”





Those recordings, if they exist, were already a key part of the controversies surrounding Trump, and they may help prove whether the president obstructed justice as part of the Russia scandal. But last night, the possibility of these recordings took on an added significance: they may also shed light on the president providing a foreign adversary with highly classified intelligence.



JACKSON: Why won’t you just explain whether or not there are recordings of the ]resident’s conversation?



SPICER: The president has made it clear what his position is.



JACKSON: That’s not my question, so why won’t you explain it?



SPICER: I understand that. Because that’s what the president’s position is.



JACKSON: So given that you refuse to confirm or deny any of this, how is any senior official supposed to feel comfortable having a conversation privately with the president?



SPICER: As I’ve said, Hallie, the president has made it clear what his position is.

In reality, the president hasn’t made it clear what his position is. Trump raised the possibility that these audio recordings exist, and then he and his White House refused comment. That’s not making a position clear; it’s the opposite.



And now that Trump appears to have shared highly sensitive secrets with Russia in a conversation that may have been recorded, we’re going to need quite a bit more clarity.