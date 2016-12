Trump’s so vain, he probably thought Obama’s speech was about him

Part of this is the result of executive actions Obama’s taken to protect elements of his policy legacy; part of this is the fact that the president believes he could defeat Trump in a hypothetical presidential election; and part of it is the president-elect’s needlessly thin skin. Politico published Yesterday morning, Donald Trump announced that he’s not pleased with the state of the transition process, blaming President Obama for causing turbulence. By last night, the president-elect had walked that back, but with three weeks remaining until Inauguration Day, it’s clear Trump isn’t altogether pleased with his soon-to-be predecessor.Part of this is the result of executive actions Obama’s taken to protect elements of his policy legacy; part of this is the fact that the president believes he could defeat Trump in a hypothetical presidential election; and part of it is the president-elect’s needlessly thin skin. Politico published this amazing tidbit:

Trump was also irritated by Obama’s comments at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday afternoon in which he said, “even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.” These felt to Trump like direct criticism of the president-elect, according to two people close to Trump.



Obama administration aides deny that the president was talking about Trump. And the White House is pointedly not responding to Trump’s tweets.