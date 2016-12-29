Trump’s so vain, he probably thought Obama’s speech was about him

Trump was also irritated by Obama’s comments at Pearl Harbor on Tuesday afternoon in which he said, “even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.” These felt to Trump like direct criticism of the president-elect, according to two people close to Trump.



Obama administration aides deny that the president was talking about Trump. And the White House is pointedly not responding to Trump’s tweets.