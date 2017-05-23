Trump’s sabotage takes its toll on the health care system

Delay, delay, delay means Obamacare customers will pay, and pay, and pay a lot more next year.



The Trump administration’s move Monday to avoid for 90 days – yet again – making a decision on a major court challenge to key Obamacare subsidies paid insurers by itself will alone add up to 20 percent or more to the price of individual health plans next year, experts said Monday.



Andy Slavitt, who until January oversaw Obamacare for the federal government, told CNBC that President Donald Trump has guaranteed higher insurance prices in 2018 by his indecision on what will happen to the $7 billion in subsidies insurers have counted on from the government.