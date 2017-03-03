Trump’s promises about American steel come with deceptive fine print

The Keystone XL Pipeline will not be subject to President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring infrastructure projects to be built with American steel, a White House spokeswoman said today.



Trump signed the order calling for the Commerce Department to develop a plan for U.S. steel to be used in “all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired or expanded pipelines” inside the U.S. projects “to the maximum extent possible.”



By the White House’s judgment, that description would not include Keystone XL, which developer TransCanada first proposed in 2008.