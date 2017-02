Trump’s new conspiracy theory: Blame Obama for public backlash

I’m still not sure what the difference is between a professional anarchist and an amateur anarchist.



This week, the president has moved on to a new explanation: this is all Obama’s fault. USA Today Donald Trump is clearly aware of the public backlash his presidency has sparked, and he’s eager to explain the opposition away. A few weeks ago, for example, the Republican was convinced that his critics were “professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters.”I’m still not sure what the difference is between a professional anarchist and an amateur anarchist.Last week, Trump switched gears a bit, arguing , “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”This week, the president has moved on to a new explanation: this is all Obama’s fault. USA Today reported this morning:

President Trump said that former president Barack Obama is “behind” the angry protests that have erupted at Republican town halls around the nation during an interview on the Fox News morning program Fox and Friends scheduled to air Tuesday morning.



“I think he is behind it,” Trump said when asked about Obama’s role in the protests. “I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is.



“No, I think that President Obama is behind it,” Trump said, “because his people are certainly behind it and some of the leaks, possibly come from that group, some of the leaks – which are really very serious leaks because they’re very bad in terms of national security – but I also understand that’s politics. And in terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”