Trump’s National Security Advisor comes up with the wrong defense

Here’s the thing: It’s very likely that what Trump did in that meeting with Russia was legal … but that’s not the same as saying that it was appropriate or helpful or not damaging to national security. The president has broad authority to declassify information that he feels the need to share, but sharing this information willy nilly with adversarial foreign powers – including one with very different goals in Syria – would seem to raise obvious red flags.



The standard put forward by McMaster for what is not only legal but also appropriate means that basically anything the president might share is appropriate, simply by virtue of it coming from the president…. To take this to a ridiculous extreme: If Trump decided to broadcast the nuclear codes live on Fox News, by McMaster’s logic, as long as Trump deemed this necessary for national security purposes, it would be appropriate.