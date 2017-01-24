Trump’s ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’ raises eyebrows

President Trump has officially declared the day of his inauguration a national day of patriotism…. On Monday, the paperwork was filed with the federal government declaring officially that Jan. 20, 2017 – the day of Trump’s inauguration – would officially be known as the “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.” “Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim Jan. 20, 2017, as National Day of Patriotic Devotion, in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country – and to renew the duties of government to the people,” the order says.

“Patriotic Devotion” is itself a phrase with a decidedly martial ring. The last president to declare a Day of Patriotic Devotion was Woodrow Wilson, marking the enactment of a draft for World War One. In 1943, when Congress attempted to establish December 7 as a day to recognize the “patriotic devotion” of members of the armed forces, FDR vetoed the bill. “I think that a more suitable date can be selected for this purpose,” he wrote.



The president’s critics felt much the same about his decision to declare his own inauguration a holiday. If, as the proclamation declared, its intent was ” to strengthen our bonds to each other,” it ended up having the opposite effect—serving as one more point of division.