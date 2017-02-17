Trump’s minority outreach efforts take a painful step backwards

“I would love to meet with the Black Caucus. I think it’s great, the Congressional Black Caucus. I think it’s great. I actually thought I had a meeting with Congressman [Elijah] Cummings, and he was all excited. And then he said, ‘Well, I can’t move, it might be bad for me politically. I can’t have that meeting.” I was all set to have the meeting. You know, we called him and called him. And he was all set. I spoke to him on the phone, very nice guy.



“He wanted it, but we called, called, called and can’t make a meeting with him. Every day I walk and say I would like to meet with him because I do want to solve the problem. But he probably was told by Schumer or somebody like that, some other lightweight. He was probably told – he was probably told ‘don’t meet with Trump. It’s bad politics.’ And that’s part of the problem in this country.”