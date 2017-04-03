Trump’s latest secret plan: dealing with North Korea without China

FT: How ambitious do you want to be with China? Could we see a grand bargain that solves North Korea, takes American troops off the Korean peninsula and really changes the landscape out there?



TRUMP: Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you.



FT: And do you think you can solve it without China’s help?



TRUMP: Totally.



FT: One on one?



TRUMP: I don’t have to say any more. Totally.