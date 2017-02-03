Trump’s latest moves unlikely to help with his gender gap

Her experience includes having overseen a “black site” prison in Thailand where terrorism suspects faced harsh interrogation tactics such as waterboarding, according to multiple media reports. […]



Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico), said they had written a classified letter to Trump expressing their concerns about Haspel, a letter whose contents they urged the president to immediately de-classify. “Her background makes her unsuitable for the position,” the senators wrote in an unclassified letter also sent to the president and dated Thursday.