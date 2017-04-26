In Trump’s latest defeat, court smacks down another executive order

A federal judge Tuesday blunted the impact of one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration, forbidding the White House from withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities –local governments that limit police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.



Federal District Court Judge William Orrick issued a nationwide injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by San Francisco and nearby Santa Clara County. They argued that the president’s January 25th executive order, declaring sanctuary cities ineligible to receive federal grants, was unconstitutional.