Trump’s former campaign manager to register as a foreign agent

Rachel Maddow reports that former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has registered as a foreign agent, the second high-ranking former Trump official to do so after-the-fact.

A spokesman for Manafort said Wednesday that the longtime political consultant considered a new filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) after receiving “formal guidance recently from the authorities” regarding work he and a colleague had performed on behalf of Ukrainian political interests.