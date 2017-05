Trump’s foreign hosts make unusual preparations for his visit

The same



Donald Trump will embark on his first foreign trip as president, and by all appearances, no one is especially pleased with his travel plans. The New York Times reported this week, for example, that the president himself "has expressed dread about the trip," and asked White House aides to shrink the time abroad from nine days to five.The same report added that Trump's aides aren't looking forward to this, either: the president's intense schedule "could produce unscripted, diplomatically perilous moments."And then, of course, there are Trump's foreign hosts. The New York Times reports today that leaders abroad are "trying to figure out the best way to approach an American president unlike any they have known." They've come up with a few ideas.

After four months of interactions between Mr. Trump and his counterparts, foreign officials and their Washington consultants say certain rules have emerged: Keep it short – no 30-minute monologue for a 30-second attention span. Do not assume he knows the history of the country or its major points of contention. Compliment him on his Electoral College victory. Contrast him favorably with President Barack Obama.



Do not get hung up on whatever was said during the campaign. Stay in regular touch. Do not go in with a shopping list but bring some sort of deal he can call a victory.