Trump’s false start on immigration leaves everyone guessing

The president surprised many earlier in the day when he told reporters in a pre-speech meeting that he was open to providing legal status to undocumented immigrants who haven’t committed serious crimes. Those individuals would not need to leave the country first. “The time is right for an immigration bill if both sides are willing to compromise,” Trump told reporters.



It was an out-of-left-field move, but White House sources indicated to NBC News that the remarks were not the kind of idle comments by Trump that have roiled news cycles in the past.