Trump’s EPA chief keeps finding himself in hot water

And yesterday, yet The principal problem with Scott Pruitt leading the Environmental Protection Agency is that he appears to be overtly hostile , not only to environmental protections in general, but to the work of the agency he leads in specific.But while Pruitt’s work as the EPA chief is itself controversial, there are several other controversies swirling around Pruitt directly that, in a normal administration, might very well put the Oklahoma Republican’s career in jeopardy.We’ve learned recently, for example, that Pruitt used private email to conduct official business, though he gave sworn congressional testimony in which he said the opposite. Pruitt is also accused of illegally hiding correspondence that documented his cooperation with the oil and gas industries during his tenure as Oklahoma’s attorney general. As if this weren’t enough, there’s also evidence pointing to Pruitt’s role in a botched execution in Oklahoma.And yesterday, yet another controversy emerged regarding the EPA administrator’s work.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt is violating a federal anti-campaigning law with an upcoming Republican fundraiser, a Senate Democrat says.



Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) sent a letter Tuesday to Carolyn Lerner, the head of the Office of Special Counsel, seeking an investigation into Pruitt’s plan to be the keynote speaker an Oklahoma Republican Party gala next week.