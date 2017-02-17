Trump’s confusion about the ‘mess’ he inherited matters

In 2009, President Obama took office under the worst circumstances of any modern president, but he wasn’t supposed to mention it. Any references to his predecessor or the crises he found waiting for him in the Oval Office were met with swift rebukes from Republicans and much of the media: Obama was to look forward and solve problems, not point at George W. Bush.



Eight years later, Donald Trump shared a message with reporters.

“To be honest, I inherited a mess – it’s a mess – at home and abroad. A mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country. You see what’s going on with all of the companies leaving our country, going to Mexico and other places – low-pay, low-wages. Mass instability overseas, no matter where you look. The Middle East, a disaster. North Korea – we’ll take care of it, folks. We’re going to take care of it all. I just want to let you know I inherited a mess.”