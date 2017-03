Trump’s climate-denying EPA chief makes matters worse

We were reminded today that McCarthy’s concerns about Donald Trump’s far-right EPA chief Gina McCarthy, who led the EPA during President Obama’s second term, reflected this week on her successor. “It’s fine to have differing opinions on how to meet the mission of the agency. Many Republican administrators have had that,” McCarthy told the New York Times. ‘But [with Scott Pruitt], for the first time, I see someone who has no commitment to the mission of the agency.’”We were reminded today that McCarthy’s concerns about Donald Trump’s far-right EPA chief are grounded in fact

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Thursday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming.



“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”



“But we don’t know that yet … We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis,” he added.