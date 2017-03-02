Trump’s claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence

The Pentagon says Navy SEALs scooped up laptops, hard drives and cell phones in last month’s Yemen raid, but multiple U.S. officials told NBC News that none of the intelligence gleaned from the operation so far has proven actionable or vital – contrary to what President Trump said in his speech to Congress Tuesday. […]



No one questions Owens’ heroism and sacrifice. Ten current U.S. officials across the government who have been briefed on the details of the raid told NBC News that so far, no truly significant intelligence has emerged from the haul…. One senior Pentagon official described the information gathered as “de minimis,” and as material the U.S. already knew about.