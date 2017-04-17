Trump’s claims about Susan Rice start to unravel

Rachel Maddow looks at the political practice of “changing the narrative” to distract the media from talking about a scandal, and its application by Donald Trump and his supporters in trying to make the Trump Russia scandal somehow about the Obama…

A review of the surveillance material flagged by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes shows no inappropriate action by Susan Rice or any other Obama administration official, Republican and Democratic Congressional aides who have been briefed on the matter told NBC News.



President Donald Trump told the New York Times he believed former National Security Adviser Rice broke the law by asking for the identities of Trump aides who were mentioned in transcripts of U.S. surveillance of foreign targets. Normally, the identities of Americans are blacked out in transcripts circulated by the National Security Agency, but they may be “unmasked,” if their identities are relevant to understanding the intelligence.