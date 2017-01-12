Trump’s CIA chief nominee ‘can’t imagine’ being asked to torture

Donald Trump’s pick to lead the CIA on Thursday told lawmakers that he would “absolutely not” comply with an order from the president-elect to resume the use of interrogation techniques considered by the international community to be torture.



“Moreover, I can’t imagine that I would be asked that by the president-elect,” Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) said in response to questions from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)…. Asked if he could commit to senators that the CIA is “out of the enhanced interrogation business,” Pompeo affirmed that, “You have my full commitment.”