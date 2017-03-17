Trump’s budget director develops the wrong kind of reputation

Before the Thursday’s press briefing got fully underway, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended cuts to community programs, like Meals on Wheels, which provides meals to homebound, often elderly, individuals.



“We can’t spend money on programs just because they sound good and great,” Mulvaney said. “Meals on Wheels sounds great. Again that’s a state decision to fund that particular portion to it. To take the federal money and give it to the states and say look we want to give you money for programs that don’t work. I can’t defend that anymore.”