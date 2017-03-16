Trump’s border-wall dream moves forward, but not with Mexican money

The Trump administration proposes to kick-start construction of a border wall with $4.1 billion in spending through 2018, an official said Wednesday. Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the president would request $1.5 billion in a supplemental spending bill and $2.6 billion in his fiscal year 2018 budget…. Despite Trump’s repeated campaign promises, the administration does not expect Mexico to pay for the wall. “It’s coming out of the treasury,” Mulvaney said.

Key GOP senators expressed concerns this week about who would foot the bill for the wall, with some bluntly voicing doubts that Mexico will cover it, as Trump has vowed. Even among those open to the idea of a wall, many spoke about it in less than enthusiastic tones.



“I don’t care at all as long as Mexico’s paying for it – it’s neither here nor there for me,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), whose state has a nearly 400-mile border with Mexico. “But if we’re paying for it, it’s a significant concern.”