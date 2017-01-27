Trump’s bogus claims about American cities start to add up

Speaking in Philadelphia on Thursday, President Trump made one of his trademark digressions into a discussion of violent crime. Mentioning the increase in violent crime in some major cities nationwide – which is true, homicides have gone up in numerous big cities – Trump also pointed to the city where he was speaking during a Republican strategy retreat. “Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady – I mean just terribly increasing,” he said.

Trump has no idea what he’s talking about. The murder rate in the city just decreased, and it’s improved steadily in recent decades.For reasons that the White House has not yet explained, the president seems to have a habit of assuming, reflexively and without any real thought or examination, that every urban area is deteriorating and growing more dangerous – even when the exact opposite is true.Now that Trump’s president, perhaps he can stop lying about American cities? Or at least explain why he keeps criticizing them without cause?