Trump’s boasts about jobs saved at Carrier start to evaporate

The more one compares Trump’s 2016 promises to 2017 reality, the worse his assurances look.“Carrier stepped it up, and now they’re keeping over 1,100 people,” he said after the announcement. Trump added, “And by the way, that number is going to go up substantially as they expand this area, this plant. The 1,100 is going to be a minimum number.”Even at the time, those numbers were inflated in demonstrably dishonest ways, but we now know his assurances about the future were wrong, too. Most of those jobs Trump bragged about keeping in the United States will now be gone.The White House and its allies will likely argue that it’s not fair to hold this president – or any president – directly responsible for one company’s business decision about jobs at one plant. The scrutiny simply isn’t reasonable.And at face value, that’s a compelling argument. The United States has a massive economy in which jobs are created and lost every day, as some companies thrive and others suffer. The power of the presidency is considerable, but blaming (or crediting) an administration for every factory closing (or opening) is folly.The trouble in this case is that Donald J. Trump doesn’t seem to understand this. It’s why he gave those Carrier workers and their families a “100 percent” guarantee that he’d save those jobs – even though he had no idea what he was talking about. Trump later boasted that the number of jobs at that plant would soon “go up substantially,” which only added insult to injury because he had no way of making that happen.I don’t blame Trump for Carrier’s business decision; I blame Trump for deceiving those workers, looking them in the eye and making promises he couldn’t keep.