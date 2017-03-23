Trump’s ability to separate fact from fiction is evaporating

TIME: One of my ideas here is that throughout the campaign and now as president, you have used disputed statements, this is one of them that is disputed, the claim that three million undocumented people voted in the election…



TRUMP: Well I think I will be proved right about that too.



TIME: The claim that Muslims celebrated on 9-11 in New Jersey…



TRUMP: Well if you look at the reporter, he wrote the story in the Washington Post.