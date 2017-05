Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’

The Republican’s conspiracy theory hasn’t held up especially well, and as a rule, when a prominent figure falsely accuses a former president of a felony, there are some consequences. In Trump’s case, much of the political world simply moved on from this.



It was therefore interesting to see the subject It’s been nearly two months since Donald Trump said Barack Obama was at the center of a Watergate-like conspiracy, ordering an illegal wiretap of Trump Tower before the election. All of this, Trump said, was because his predecessor is either a “bad” or a “sick” man.The Republican’s conspiracy theory hasn’t held up especially well, and as a rule, when a prominent figure falsely accuses a former president of a felony, there are some consequences. In Trump’s case, much of the political world simply moved on from this.It was therefore interesting to see the subject come up during the president’s interview with CBS’s John Dickerson in the Oval Office yesterday.

TRUMP: Well, you saw what happened with surveillance. And I think that was inappropriate, but that’s the way–



DICKERSON: What does that mean, sir?



TRUMP: You can figure that out yourself.



DICKERSON: Well, I – the reason I ask is you said he was – you called him “sick and bad”.



TRUMP: Look, you can figure it out yourself.