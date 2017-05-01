Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’

TRUMP: Well, you saw what happened with surveillance. And I think that was inappropriate, but that’s the way– DICKERSON: What does that mean, sir? TRUMP: You can figure that out yourself. DICKERSON: Well, I – the reason I ask is you said he was – you called him “sick and bad”. TRUMP: Look, you can figure it out yourself.

When Dickerson asked if Trump if he stands by the claims he made about Obama, Trump replied, “I don’t stand by anything. I just – you can take it the way you want. I think our side’s been proven very strongly.”I’m not entirely sure what those words mean in that order, but his conspiracy theory hasn’t been “proven very strongly.”When Dickerson pressed further, asking if Trump still believes Obama is “bad” and/or “sick,” Trump decided the interview was over.For a presidency that’s only 102 days old, we’ve already been treated to some highly memorable words and phrases that will no doubt be book titles in the coming years: “Unpresidented,” “Alternative Facts,” and “American Carnage.”That said, “I don’t stand by anything” appears likely to be a classic of its own.