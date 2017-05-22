Trump White House clashes with federal ethics watchdog





Last week, we learned that it was Shaub’s office that Up until quite recently, Walter Shaub worked in relative unanimity. Shaub is the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, an independent, non-partisan office, which tries to prevent conflicts of interest among high-ranking federal officials, and he’s worked off and on at the office for 20 years.But Donald Trump’s election has brought Shaub into the spotlight in unexpected ways.It was Shaub who balked publicly in response to Trump’s decision to maintain ownership of his business ventures while serving as president. Soon after, he raised concerns about the president moving forward with cabinet nominees before the Office of Government Ethics could complete an ethics review process – and then blew the whistle when Trump’s nominees pushed back against the government’s ethics requirements with “a ferocity we’ve not previously seen.”Last week, we learned that it was Shaub’s office that stood its ground when Trump’s attorneys “wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true.” And this week, the New York Times highlights the latest skirmish in this ongoing saga.

The Trump administration, in a significant escalation of its clash with the government’s top ethics watchdog, has moved to block an effort to disclose any ethics waivers granted to former lobbyists who have work in the White House or federal agencies.



The latest conflict came in recent days when the White House, in a highly unusual move, sent a letter to Walter M. Shaub Jr., the head of the Office of Government Ethics, asking him to withdraw a request he had sent to every federal agency for copies of the waivers. In the letter, the administration challenged his legal authority to demand the information.





Shaub, in his capacity as the head of the Office of Government Ethics, has requested information on the scope of the administration using these confidential waivers. The White House not only won't answer the questions, it's also saying the ethics office isn't empowered to ask.

Mr. Shaub, who is in the final year of a five-year term after being appointed by President Barack Obama, said he had no intention of backing down. “It is an extraordinary thing,” Mr. Shaub said of the White House request. “I have never seen anything like it.”



Marilyn L. Glynn, who served as general counsel and acting director of the agency during the George W. Bush administration, called the move by the Trump White House “unprecedented and extremely troubling.”



“It challenges the very authority of the director of the agency and his ability to carry out the functions of the office,” she said.

It’s worth noting for context that previous administrations used these waivers, but not quite in the same way. In the Obama administration, for example, waivers for lobbyists were publicly announced and explained. Now, Trump is issuing similar waivers in secret and refusing to offer explanations, even to the government’s own ethics office.



If it weren’t for the other scandals hanging over the Trump White House, this would be a tough controversy for the president and his team to explain away.