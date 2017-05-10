Trump welcomes Russian officials into the Oval Office

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the U.S. in the midst of a political maelstrom following President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, news which adds an additional degree of significance to the trip — a fact that wasn’t lost on the visiting dignitary.



“Was he fired?” he sarcastically answered NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, who shouted a question about the move overshadowing the U.S.-Russia talks. “You are kidding. You are kidding.”