Trump tries to come to terms with the presidential learning curve

Trump continued to blame President Obama for this week’s attack, complaining that his predecessor failed to take advantage of a “great opportunity” to launch a military offensive in Syria in 2013. Of course, in 2013, Trump



Asked today if the Assad regime’s apparent chemical attack this week crossed a red line for him, Trump added, “It crossed a lot of lines for me…. That crosses many, many lines. Beyond a red line, many, many lines.”



In practical terms, no one really knows what that means. His position appears to have something to do with “many” and “lines.”



But perhaps the most striking moment of the press conference came when a reporter asked Trump to explain his administration’s plans for U.S. policy towards Syria. The president said: Donald Trump hosted a fairly brief White House press conference today, alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah, and much of the Q&A focused on developments in Syria. Given this week’s developments, that made sense – which is more than can be said for the president’s comments.Trump continued to blame President Obama for this week’s attack, complaining that his predecessor failed to take advantage of a “great opportunity” to launch a military offensive in Syria in 2013. Of course, in 2013, Trump repeatedly called on Obama not to launch a military offensive in Syria, making it that much more ridiculous for the Republican to whine now about the position he said he agreed with.Asked today if the Assad regime’s apparent chemical attack this week crossed a red line for him, Trump added, “It crossed a lot of lines for me…. That crosses many, many lines. Beyond a red line, many, many lines.”In practical terms, no one really knows what that means. His position appears to have something to do with “many” and “lines.”But perhaps the most striking moment of the press conference came when a reporter asked Trump to explain his administration’s plans for U.S. policy towards Syria. The president said:

“I like to think of myself as a very flexible person. I don’t have to have one specific way, and if the world changes, I go the same way. I don’t change. Well, I do change. And I am flexible. And I’m proud of that flexibility. And I will tell you that attack on children yesterday had a big impact on me, big impact. That was a horrible, horrible thing.



“And I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that. And I have that flexibility. And it’s very, very possible, and I will tell you it’s already happened that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much. And if you look back over the last few weeks, there were other attacks using gas. You’re now talking about a whole different level.



“So, as you know, I would love to have never been in the Middle East. I would love to have never seen that whole big situation start. But once it started, we got out the wrong way and ISIS formed in the vacuum and lots of bad things happened. I will tell you what happened yesterday is unacceptable to me.”