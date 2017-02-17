Trump struggles to give a straight answer on Russia scandal

He then started talking about Hillary Clinton getting a question to a primary debate last March.In other words, in Trump’s mind, he personally “had nothing to do with” contacting Vladimir Putin’s government, which should serve as a persuasive answer.It’s not. There are now multiple reports indicating that while Russia was illegally intervening in our election, trying to help put Trump in the White House, several people from Team Trump were in regular contact with Putin’s government – a fact that Trump and other White House officials appear to have lied about repeatedly.“I had nothing to do with it” isn’t much of an answer.Later at yesterday’s mind-numbing press conference, there was an additional exchange on this:

Q: I just was hoping that we could get a yes- or-no answer on one of these questions involving Russia. Can you say whether you are aware that anyone who advised your campaign had contacts with Russia during the course of the election?



TRUMP: Well, I told you, General Flynn obviously was dealing. So that’s one person. But he was dealing – as he should have been –



Q: During the election?



TRUMP: No, no, nobody that I know of.



Q: So you’re not aware of any contacts during the course of the election?



TRUMP: Look, look, how many times do I have to answer this question?



Q: Can you just say yes or no on it?



TRUMP: Russia is a ruse. Yeah, I know you have to get up and ask a question, so important. Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with Russia, haven’t made a phone call to Russia in years. Don’t speak to people from Russia. Not that I wouldn’t, I just have nobody to speak to. I spoke to Putin twice. He called me on the election – I told you this – and he called me on the inauguration, and a few days ago. We had a very good talk, especially the second one – lasted for a pretty long period of time. I’m sure you probably get it because it was classified, so I’m sure everybody in this room perhaps has it. But we had a very, very good talk. I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.