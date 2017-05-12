Trump struggles to explain Michael Flynn controversy

President Donald Trump defended the delay in firing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in exclusive interview on Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt.



There was an 18-day gap between the heads up from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates regarding Flynn’s activities with the Russians and his removal by the White House.



“(White House counsel Don) McGahn came back to me and did not sound like an emergency,” Trump said of Yates’ information about Flynn.