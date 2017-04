Trump is starting to run out of U.S. allies to alienate

At an event in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump said he’s not pleased with Canada. “We’re going to get together and we’re going to call Canada, and we’re going to say, ‘What happened?’” the president said. “And they might give us an answer, but we’re going to get the solution, not just the answer, okay? Because we know what the solution is, all right?”Trump didn’t specify what kind of solution he had in mind. I hope he’s not thinking of another border wall.Yesterday, looking at some handwritten notes , Trump said he “wasn’t going to do this,” but he took rhetorical aim at Canada once again. While complaining about NAFTA, which he repeatedly labeled a “disaster,” the president said, “We can’t let Canada or anybody else take advantage and do what they did to our workers and to our farmers…. So we’re gonna have to get to the negotiating table with Canada very, very quickly.”Did Trump mean of this? No one has any idea. The Wall Street Journal noted that Trump was far more gracious and complimentary towards Canada when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the White House in February. At the time, the president said they would be only “tweaking” NAFTA.What caused Trump to change direction is anybody’s guess; maybe he had a conversation this week with someone who convinced him to think this way. He may have a different conversation today that causes him to revert back. The fact that the president lacks a depth of knowledge in any policy area is an ongoing problem that leads to frequent inconsistencies.But in the meantime, the three countries the United States exports most to every year are China, Mexico, and Canada. Trump has now managed to pick fights with all three, all while annoying and/or offending South Korea, Great Britain, Sweden, Germany, and Australia, among others.Remember, as regular reads know , Republicans spent years investing enormous energy into the idea that President Obama hurt the United States’ international standing. The opposite was true , but GOP officials nevertheless argued, with unnerving vigor, that America had forfeited the admiration of the world.