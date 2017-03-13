Trump sparks new controversy with U.S. Attorney dismissals

Rachel Maddow reports on the sudden, unexpected purge of 46 U.S. attorneys from the Justice Department, including Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who has been asked personally by Donald Trump to stay on.

Federal prosecutor Preet Bharara said Saturday he did not resign — and was swiftly fired — after the Department of Justice demanded that he and 45 other U.S. attorneys abruptly step down.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for those chief prosecutors who were holdovers from the Obama administration to voluntarily resign Friday. They included Bharara, who in November said Trump had asked him to stay on as U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York during a meeting in Trump Tower.