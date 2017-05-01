Trump sees US policymaking process as ‘archaic’ and ‘a bad thing’

“I understand what has to be done, I get things done I’ve always been a closer. We don’t have a lot of closers in politics and I understand why. It’s a very rough system, it’s an archaic system. You look at the rules of the Senate, even the rules of the House, bit the rule of the senate and some of the things you have to go through, it’s really a bad thing for the country in my opinion.



“There are archaic rules and maybe at some point, we’re going to have to take those rules on because for the good of the nation things are going to have to be different. You can’t go through a process like this. It’s not fair, it forces you to make bad decisions.”