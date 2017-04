Trump reverses course, vows to tackle health care ‘first’

While the president said policymakers will “end up with a truly great health care bill in the future,” Trump added he’d shift his attention to a different issue. “We’ll probably be going right now for tax reform, which we could have done earlier, but this really would have worked out better if we could have had some Democrat [sic] support,” he said, adding, “So now we’re going to go for tax reform which I’ve always liked.”



Three weeks later, Trump has apparently About three weeks ago, after the House Republicans’ health care bill collapsed in the face of intra-party opposition, Donald Trump delivered some brief remarks from the Oval Office, expressing his disappointment about the outcome, blaming Democrats, and looking ahead.While the president said policymakers will “end up with a truly great health care bill in the future,” Trump added he’d shift his attention to a different issue. “We’ll probably be going right now for tax reform, which we could have done earlier, but this really would have worked out better if we could have had some Democrat [sic] support,” he said, adding, “So now we’re going to go for tax reform which I’ve always liked.”Two days later, on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, sounded a similar note. “We’ve moved on to other things,” Mulvaney said . “The president has other things he wants to accomplish.”Three weeks later, Trump has apparently no longer intends to move on

During an exclusive interview on FOX Business, President Donald Trump said he wants to tackle health care before tax reform.



“I have to do health care first, I want to do it first to really do it right,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo.