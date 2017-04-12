Trump reverses course, vows to tackle health care ‘first’

The president’s phrasing was clumsy, but he seems to have some basic understanding of the broader dynamic. “[W]e’re going to have great health care, and all of that savings goes into the tax,” Trump told Fox Business. “If you don’t do that you can’t put any of the savings into the tax cuts and the tax reform.”That’s more or less accurate. One of the reasons House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) prioritized health care over tax reform is that he saw the former as helping lay the groundwork for the latter. By crafting a far-right bill, Republicans could save billions, which in turn could be applied to tax cuts in a separate, conservative tax reform package.Perhaps, when Trump and his White House team said they were “moving on” from health care, they forgot about this nagging detail.Either way, whether the president realizes this or not, the same problems that derailed his health care bill last month haven’t gone away – and almost certainly won’t go away. If Trump is committed to doing “health care first,” then he should be prepared to watch his entire agenda gather dust.